La Liga’s top three slip up
Real Madrid passed up the chance to go top of La Liga after slip-ups from title rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, when they could only draw 0-0 at home with Real Betis yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Real are second in the standings on 22 points after 11 games, level with leaders Barcelona, who slid to a 3-1 loss at Levante earlier. Atletico, who have played one game more, are third on 21 points after a 1-1 draw at Sevilla.
"Today was a great opportunity to go top after the other results and we didn't take it. We fought really hard to win, but we were not clinical in front of goal," said Real captain Sergio Ramos. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now