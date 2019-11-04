La Liga’s top three slip up

Real Madrid passed up the chance to go top of La Liga after slip-ups from title rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, when they could only draw 0-0 at home with Real Betis yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Real are second in the standings on 22 points after 11 games, level with leaders Barcelona, who slid to a 3-1 loss at Levante earlier. Atletico, who have played one game more, are third on 21 points after a 1-1 draw at Sevilla.