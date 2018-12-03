Lacklustre Real defeat Valencia
Real Madrid produced another unconvincing display yesterday morning (Singapore time), but rode their luck to beat Valencia 2-0 at home.
The European champions, who were humbled 3-0 by Eibar last week, took a fortuitous lead when Valencia midfielder Daniel Wass nodded a Dani Carvajal cross into his own net in the eighth minute.
Lucas Vazquez sealed the win in the 83rd minute, completing a counter-attack spearheaded by Carvajal.
The win moved Real into fifth place on 23 points, three behind leaders Sevilla who faced Alaves this morning and two from Barcelona, who hosted Villarreal. - REUTERS
