Football

Lacklustre Real defeat Valencia

Dec 03, 2018 06:00 am

Real Madrid produced another unconvincing display yesterday morning (Singapore time), but rode their luck to beat Valencia 2-0 at home.

The European champions, who were humbled 3-0 by Eibar last week, took a fortuitous lead when Valencia midfielder Daniel Wass nodded a Dani Carvajal cross into his own net in the eighth minute.

Lucas Vazquez sealed the win in the 83rd minute, completing a counter-attack spearheaded by Carvajal.

The win moved Real into fifth place on 23 points, three behind leaders Sevilla who faced Alaves this morning and two from Barcelona, who hosted Villarreal. - REUTERS

Football

Vietnam hold advantage over Philippines

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football