Lacklustre Real defeat Valencia

Real Madrid produced another unconvincing display yesterday morning (Singapore time), but rode their luck to beat Valencia 2-0 at home.

The European champions, who were humbled 3-0 by Eibar last week, took a fortuitous lead when Valencia midfielder Daniel Wass nodded a Dani Carvajal cross into his own net in the eighth minute.

Lucas Vazquez sealed the win in the 83rd minute, completing a counter-attack spearheaded by Carvajal.