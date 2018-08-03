Lampard, Bielsa add glitter to Championship

Marcelo Bielsa and Frank Lampard bring a touch of star quality to the English Championship, but face a stiff task to restore the lustre of fallen giants Leeds United and Derby County.

Both men also have something to prove on a personal level - Argentine football veteran Bielsa will want to show he can still cut it at the sharp end, while Lampard is embarking on his first job in management after a glittering playing career.

And the two men will not have to wait long to pit their wits against each other - their sides meet on Aug 11 at Derby.

Fans may allow both men a honeymoon period, but supporters of both clubs - who have been champions of England five times between them - ultimately believe they belong in the English Premier League.

Despite the pressure, the much-travelled Bielsa, 63, refuses to be a hostage to fortune.

"The history of this club, everyone knows how to measure success or failure at the end of the season," he said.

"If you try to predict the future, you're almost becoming a demi-god rather than a football coach."

While the Championship lacks the superstar names of the EPL, it is notoriously competitive and Bielsa and Lampard begin at a disadvantage as the clubs relegated from the top flight have the benefit of generous "parachute" payments.

Stoke City, who dropped out of the EPL in May, are early favourites to bounce straight back up, with West Bromwich Albion also tipped to do well.

Lampard's first match comes today, away to Reading.

The former England midfielder played under Reading's manager Paul Clement at Chelsea, when Clement was assistant to Carlo Ancelotti.

Lampard, 40, who enjoyed huge success as a player at Chelsea, is a phlegmatic character while Bielsa has a fiery temperament, leaving Lazio after just two days and parting ways with Lille last year after only a few months at the helm.