Lampard: Chelsea cannot get carried away, have to build on good form

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard stressed his players cannot afford to get complacent as their recent form has prompted supporters to dream of winning the English Premier League.

Two thousand fans in Stamford Bridge, the first attendance in nine months due to Covid-19 restrictions, watched the Blues come from behind to defeat Leeds United 3-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Goals from Olivier Giroud - starting his first EPL game this season - Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic extended their unbeaten run to 16 games and helped them move to the top of the EPL table for the first time since September 2018, although Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool can overhaul Lampard's side again this morning.

Lampard said: "Our job is to know that it's a long season and the next question is how consistent can we be with this form, how much we can improve, because I believe there is a lot more we can do and there will be a lot of challenges ahead."

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp has also labelled the Blues as favourites, saying: "They have the biggest squad, great players playing well together after a rusty start - and they are full on.

"They have unbelievable opportunities to change in games and make changes from one game to the other."