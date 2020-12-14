Lampard dismisses title talk, says Chelsea not good enough
Manager Frank Lampard rubbished Chelsea's chances of winning the English Premier League this season after missing out on the chance to move back top of the table with a 1-0 defeat at Everton in front of 2,000 fans at Goodison Park yesterday morning (Singapore time).
A run of 17 games without defeat after splashing £220 million (S$389m) in the transfer market had seen Chelsea talked up as serious title contenders.
However, Lampard lamented the absence of injured wingers Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, as they failed to muster a response to Gylfi Sigurdsson's 22nd- minute penalty.
"Some people who are saying 'we're going to win the league, we've got the best squad in the league', it's ridiculous stuff," said Lampard, adding that he has a young squad.
Victory lifts the Toffees up to seventh. They won the penalty when Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was too quick for both Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy to a loose ball, was brought down by the Senegalese goalkeeper. - AFP
