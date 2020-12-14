Football

Lampard dismisses title talk, says Chelsea not good enough

Dec 14, 2020 06:00 am

Manager Frank Lampard rubbished Chelsea's chances of winning the English Premier League this season after missing out on the chance to move back top of the table with a 1-0 defeat at Everton in front of 2,000 fans at Goodison Park yesterday morning (Singapore time).

A run of 17 games without defeat after splashing £220 million (S$389m) in the transfer market had seen Chelsea talked up as serious title contenders.

However, Lampard lamented the absence of injured wingers Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, as they failed to muster a response to Gylfi Sigurdsson's 22nd- minute penalty.

"Some people who are saying 'we're going to win the league, we've got the best squad in the league', it's ridiculous stuff," said Lampard, adding that he has a young squad.

Victory lifts the Toffees up to seventh. They won the penalty when Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was too quick for both Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy to a loose ball, was brought down by the Senegalese goalkeeper. - AFP

