Lampard takes over Derby County

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard has been appointed as manager of Championship side Derby County, with the second-tier team announcing the 39-year-old had agreed to a three-year deal.

Lampard, who was capped 106 times by England between 1999 and 2014, won three English Premier League titles, four FA Cups and one Champions League with Chelsea and will be taking his first steps into senior management.

"I've always wanted to manage a club with a big tradition and history like Derby County, so this is a huge opportunity," Lampard told the club's website.