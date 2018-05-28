Lampard in talks with Derby
Former Chelsea star Frank Lampard has revealed he is in talks with Derby County about taking charge of the Championship club.
Derby are looking for a new boss after Gary Rowett was hired as Stoke City's new manager last week.
"There's been interest from Derby. I've been speaking to them," Lampard, 39, told BT Sport while working as a pundit on their Champions League final coverage.
Lampard has not made any secret of his desire to manage a team since retiring as a player last year. - AFP
