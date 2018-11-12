Laos coach Sundram relying on familiarity with Malaysia

Laos coach V. Sundram Moorthy will be hoping that his knowledge of Malaysian football can help his side edge tonight's clash with the Tigers at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

The Singaporean led the now-defunct LionsXII to the Malaysian Super League title in 2013 and coached Negeri Sembilan in the second tier the following season.

He said at a pre-match press conference yesterday: "I know the Malaysian players well and, of course, I know their coach too, so it gives me a good idea of the strengths and weaknesses of the team and we have to find a good way to prepare a game plan to stop Malaysia."

Sundram, who singled out Safawi Rasid, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, Adha Zaquan Abdul Razak and Ghana-born Mohamadou Sumareh as Malaysia's threats, was teammates with Malaysia coach Tan Cheng Hoe at Kedah during their playing days.

Tan will be hoping to secure Malaysia's second straight victory, following last Thursday's 1-0 win over Cambodia.

Sundram, meanwhile, will be hoping that his side can bounce back from their 3-0 loss to Vietnam.

GROUP A MALAYSIA LAOS

TONIGHT'S OTHER GROUP A MATCH

Myanmar v Cambodia

(7.30pm, Mandar Thiri Stadium, Mandalay)