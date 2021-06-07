Last chance for Euro 2020's golden oldies: Neil Humphreys

KARIM BENZEMA

(France, striker, 33 years old, 82 caps)

France coach Didier Deschamps has arguably taken the biggest risk of his international career by bringing back the polarising Benzema.

It's like bringing a fox into the hen house. There's certainly a chance of messing with the squad's equilibrium.

Until now, Deschamps' man-management has been exceptional in handling a group filled with both fragile and outlandish egos. And here comes Benzema, buzzing into view like a bee at a picnic.

Just to underline his abrasive tendencies, the 33-year-old said he was a "Formula 1 car" compared to Olivier Giroud's "go-kart".

He was also exiled for five years for his alleged attempt to blackmail his former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena in a sex-tape scandal, a case which will soon go to trial.

With one of the world's finest forwards in Kylian Mbappe and a tireless tournament performer in Giroud, Deschamps didn't need Benzema, but clearly wanted an extra option. Many in France still disagree, especially poor Valbuena.

GARETH BALE

(Wales, forward, 31 years old, 92 caps)

Apart from a sex-tape scandal, Bale has something in common with Benzema, his old Real Madrid colleague.

He also polarises opinion. In the incendiary, binary social media climate, he's either a reclusive family man, content to spend his time quietly at home or on a golf course.

Or he's a greedy individualist, sitting on an obscene pay packet and squandering whatever remains of his talent.

His Euro 2020 performances with Wales will have a bearing on public opinion, when they probably shouldn't.

Being inside Lille's Stade Pierre-Mauroy to watch Bale's Wales defeat Belgium in the Euro 2016 quarter-final felt like a privilege, witnessing not only the greatest night in the Dragons' history but also a global superstar giving everything to the cause.

Bale hasn't committed to his future beyond the tournament. Should he retire, a decent man deserves a dignified swansong.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

(Portugal, forward, 36 years old, 174 caps)

From Paris to Tampines, Ronaldo always takes control. Sitting behind the Portugal dugout during the Euro 2016 final, it was fascinating to watch the Stade de France play host to the Ronaldo pantomime.

He was injured. His tournament was over.

But when the Portuguese took an unexpected lead, Ronaldo leapt to his feet and conducted proceedings from the touchline. He took charge.

Three years later, he instinctively did the same again, during a kickaround with young Singaporeans at Yumin Primary School. His appearance was for the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship, but he still directed the kids, told them where to stand and play on the school stage. It was the Stade de France all over again.

To what extent that happens at Euro 2020 may determine Portugal's tournament.

The holders' greatest strength is inexorably creeping towards becoming a weakness.

Nearly everything goes through a 36-year-old forward, when younger, quicker options might be available elsewhere.

But it's Ronaldo. He has 103 international goals, six shy of Ali Daei's record. He's going to take charge again, isn't he?

GIORGIO CHIELLINI

(Italy, defender, 36 years old, 107 caps)

Only six Italians have earned more Azzurri caps than Chiellini. Only Sicilian hitmen have maimed more opponents.

The crop-headed defender was chiselled from the same Italian granite that shaped a nation's reputation for catenaccio football. A masterful defender for Italy and Juventus across three decades, Chiellini has matured like a fetid wine. He still bites every time.

LUKA MODRIC

(Croatia, midfielder, 35 years old, 137 caps)

After a stellar international career, Modric has achieved everything except universal acclaim at home.

Despite being the elegant conduit for his country, his dubious involvement with the most significant corruption case in Croatian football - the Zdravko Mamic trial - left a bitter taste.

His legacy deserves better. Having guided Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final, he doesn't need a grubby asterisk. Euro 2020 is a welcome chance to restore his reputation back home.

MAREK HAMSIK

(Slovakia, midfielder, 33 years old, 126 caps)

Yes, he's still around. Yes, he's still got the Mohawk. Maybe it's the hairstyle or the fact that he made his international debut at 19, but Hamsik seems to have commandeered different midfields forever.

A remarkably versatile midfielder, Hamsik can babysit the back four, float behind his striker or play anywhere in between.

The most-capped Slovakian, their all-time leading scorer with 26 goals, their captain and maverick, he has thoroughly earned something more than puerile puns about his Mohawk.

Hopefully, he'll be hair, there and everywhere.