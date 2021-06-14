Late Austria goals deny North Macedonia dream debut

Austria defeated North Macedonia 3-1 in their Euro 2020 Group C opener in Bucharest this morning (Singapore time).

Stefan Lainer gave the Austrians the lead in the 18th minute (left), but Goran Pandev levelled 10 minutes later in North Macedonia's first match at a major tournament as an independent nation.

Second-half goals from substitutes Michael Gregoritsch and Marko Arnautovic then secured the win for Austria.