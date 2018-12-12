Late Digne free-kick saves Everton against Watford

Everton's France defender Lucas Digne scored with a superb free-kick deep into added time to salvage a 2-2 draw with Watford in a frenetic English Premier League clash at Goodison Park yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Richarlison had given the home side an early lead before Watford made it 2-1 with two goals in three minutes just past the hour mark, Seamus Coleman scoring an own goal and Abdoulaye Doucoure powering home a header.

With Gylfi Sigurdsson spurning the chance to equalise for the hosts when his penalty was saved just minutes later, Watford looked to be heading for a win, but Digne then popped up with his first Everton goal to salvage a point.

"It showed personality and character to take that free-kick when people might have expected Gylfi. It's a very good goal," said Everton manager Marco Silva after facing his old club.

However, the Portuguese coach was not happy about his side's defending for Watford's two goals. He said: "We lost our focus completely. Those two moments were not too special. We are not happy with the result.