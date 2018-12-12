Late Digne free-kick saves Everton against Watford
Everton's France defender Lucas Digne scored with a superb free-kick deep into added time to salvage a 2-2 draw with Watford in a frenetic English Premier League clash at Goodison Park yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Richarlison had given the home side an early lead before Watford made it 2-1 with two goals in three minutes just past the hour mark, Seamus Coleman scoring an own goal and Abdoulaye Doucoure powering home a header.
With Gylfi Sigurdsson spurning the chance to equalise for the hosts when his penalty was saved just minutes later, Watford looked to be heading for a win, but Digne then popped up with his first Everton goal to salvage a point.
"It showed personality and character to take that free-kick when people might have expected Gylfi. It's a very good goal," said Everton manager Marco Silva after facing his old club.
However, the Portuguese coach was not happy about his side's defending for Watford's two goals. He said: "We lost our focus completely. Those two moments were not too special. We are not happy with the result.
"When you start like we did and achieve just one point, of course, we are unhappy. Our goal for the match is completely different from the result." - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now