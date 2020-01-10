Late drama at the AFC U-23 C’ship as S.Korea and Saudi Arabia bag wins

Last-gasp goals handed Saudi Arabia and South Korea winning starts to their AFC Under-23 Championship in Thailand yesterday .

Ayman Al Khulaif gave Saudi the lead in the 48th minute against Japan at the Thammasat Stadium, but Ryotaro Meshino equalised eight minutes later.

In the 88th minute, Saudi were awarded a penalty, which Abdulrahman Ghareeb converted to give his side a 2-1 win in Group B, after Qatar and Syria fought to a 2-2 draw earlier.

In Group C, South Korea's Lee Dong Jun scored in injury time for a 1-0 win over China at the Tinsulanon Stadium. Earlier, Iran were held 1-1 by defending champions Uzbekistan.