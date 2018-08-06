Late goal denies Gerrard a winning start

Teenager Bruce Anderson's goal in injury-time denied Rangers manager Steven Gerrard a winning debut in the Scottish Premiership as Aberdeen secured a 1-1 draw with 10-man Rangers last night.

Gerrard, who took on his first senior manager's role after coaching the Liverpool Under-18 side last season, could feel hard done by.

Despite his side being reduced to 10 men in the 12th minute with the straight red card for Alfredo Morelos, they had dealt easily with an ineffective Aberdeen until Anderson, 19, fired home from 15 metres on his debut for the Dons.

"We were magnificent," Gerrard told Sky Sports.

"We were very good with 11 men, and even better with 10. Aberdeen had no idea against us. For 93 minutes, it was perfect.

"It's frustrating to lose the late goal. Every single player to a man was fantastic.

"Aberdeen only had one idea and it was to lump it into the box.