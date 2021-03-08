Football

Late goal helps Leicester City beat Brighton & Hove Albion

Mar 08, 2021 06:00 am

Leicester City turned up the heat in the English Premier League's top-four battle as they struck late to earn a 2-1 victory at relegation-threatened Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Adam Lallana gave the Seagulls an early lead, but the Foxes fought back via Kelechi Iheanacho and Daniel Amartey's 87th-minute headed winner.

Leicester, who are unbeaten in their last 10 away league games, are second in the table ahead of this morning's Manchester Derby.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick: Signing Erling Haaland ‘very much possible’
Football

Haaland to Bayern very possible: Flick

Related Stories

Ronald Koeman hails young guns after Ilaix Moriba's first goal

Richard Buxton: Liverpool in urgent need of a hard reset

Fergie feared for his memory & voice after brain haemorrhage in 2018

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football