Late goal helps Leicester City beat Brighton & Hove Albion
Leicester City turned up the heat in the English Premier League's top-four battle as they struck late to earn a 2-1 victory at relegation-threatened Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Adam Lallana gave the Seagulls an early lead, but the Foxes fought back via Kelechi Iheanacho and Daniel Amartey's 87th-minute headed winner.
Leicester, who are unbeaten in their last 10 away league games, are second in the table ahead of this morning's Manchester Derby.
