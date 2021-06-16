Late goals give holders Portugal win over Hungary

Cristiano Ronaldo (far left) scored two of Portugal's goals against Hungary.

European champions Portugal got their title defence off to a winning start thanks to a flurry of late goals in a 3-0 win over Hungary at a packed Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest this morning (Singapore time).

Cristiano Ronaldo, who made history by becoming the first player to appear in five European Championships, converted an 87th-minute penalty and scored another goal in the second minute of added time.

EURO 2020: GROUP F HUNGARY PORTUGAL 0 3 (Raphael Guerreiro 84, Cristiano Ronaldo 87, 90+2)

In the process, he became the all-time top scorer in the tournament's history with 11 goals.

The Group F game seemed to be heading for a draw before Raphael Guerreiro's shot took a deflection and trickled past Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi six minutes from time.