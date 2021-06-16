Football

Late goals give holders Portugal win over Hungary

Late goals give holders Portugal win over Hungary
Cristiano Ronaldo (far left) scored two of Portugal's goals against Hungary. PHOTO: EPA
Jun 16, 2021 06:00 am

European champions Portugal got their title defence off to a winning start thanks to a flurry of late goals in a 3-0 win over Hungary at a packed Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest this morning (Singapore time).

Cristiano Ronaldo, who made history by becoming the first player to appear in five European Championships, converted an 87th-minute penalty and scored another goal in the second minute of added time.

      EURO 2020: GROUP F
HUNGARY PORTUGAL
0 3
  (Raphael Guerreiro 84, Cristiano Ronaldo 87, 90+2)

In the process, he became the all-time top scorer in the tournament's history with 11 goals.

The Group F game seemed to be heading for a draw before Raphael Guerreiro's shot took a deflection and trickled past Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi six minutes from time.

France's Kylian Mbappe (right) gets challenged by Germany's Mats Hummels.
Football

Euro 2020: Hummels' own goal gets France off to a winning start

Related Stories

Misfiring Morata gets support from Enrique and Laporte

Turkey banking on ‘home’ support in Baku

Finland happy to play for a draw against Russia

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football