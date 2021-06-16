Late goals give holders Portugal win over Hungary
European champions Portugal got their title defence off to a winning start thanks to a flurry of late goals in a 3-0 win over Hungary at a packed Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest this morning (Singapore time).
Cristiano Ronaldo, who made history by becoming the first player to appear in five European Championships, converted an 87th-minute penalty and scored another goal in the second minute of added time.
|HUNGARY
|PORTUGAL
|0
|3
|(Raphael Guerreiro 84, Cristiano Ronaldo 87, 90+2)
In the process, he became the all-time top scorer in the tournament's history with 11 goals.
The Group F game seemed to be heading for a draw before Raphael Guerreiro's shot took a deflection and trickled past Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi six minutes from time.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now