Late Icardi goal settles Milan Derby

Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi scored a stoppage-time header to give his side a 1-0 win over neighbours AC Milan in their football Derby at the San Siro yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The match was heading for a tame goalless draw until Matias Vecino floated over a long cross from the right, Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was caught in no man's land and Icardi scored at the far post in the 92nd minute.