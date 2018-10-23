Late Icardi goal settles Milan Derby
Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi scored a stoppage-time header to give his side a 1-0 win over neighbours AC Milan in their football Derby at the San Siro yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The match was heading for a tame goalless draw until Matias Vecino floated over a long cross from the right, Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was caught in no man's land and Icardi scored at the far post in the 92nd minute.
The Argentina forward had barely been involved in the game until that point, apart from having an early goal chalked off for offside. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now