Late Norway equaliser ruins Sergio Ramos’ appearance record

Sergio Ramos is Spain's most-capped player after his 168th appearance for his country.

Norway striker Joshua King scored a stoppage-time penalty to snatch a 1-1 draw at home to Spain in their Euro 2020 qualifier yesterday morning (Singapore time), ending Spain's 100 per cent record in Group F and making them wait to seal their place in next year's tournament.

The goal also put a dampener on captain Sergio Ramos' day as he surpassed Iker Casillas as La Furia Roja's most-capped player, with 168 caps.

Spain, who would have sealed their place at Euro 2020 with victory in Norway, will clinch their spot if they earn a draw or a victory away to Sweden on Wednesday morning.

Saul Niguez had given Robert Moreno's side the lead with a strike from outside the area early in the second half, but goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga gave away a penalty late in the game by clattering into Omar Elabdellaoui.

King, who had missed a clear chance to level a few moments earlier as the hosts piled on the pressure, sent Kepa the wrong way to level the game and give his side a fighting chance of qualifying, reported Reuters.

Said Ramos: "Personal records always come second to the team. I am always excited and proud to wear this shirt, but I would swop the record for victory tonight."

His coach, meanwhile, felt Spain took too many risks late on. Said Moreno: "When you concede in the 93rd minute, you can never feel good, but late goals are part of football.

"In the last few minutes, we became nervous and we took too many risks. I liked our attitude but I do not like that we lost control of the game and were not patient...

"I wished we had defended better towards the end, when they were sending high balls into the box."