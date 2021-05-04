Late Ronaldo brace at Udinese rescues Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to salvage a 2-1 win for Juventus at Udinese yesterday morning (Singapore time), hours after the Turin giants lost their Serie A crown to Inter Milan.

Nahuel Molina opened the scoring for Udinese after 10 minutes, before Ronaldo hit back in the 83rd and 89th minutes.

Inter ended Juve's nine-year Scudetto-winning run by clinching their 19th title after Atalanta drew 1-1 at Sassuolo to leave the Nerazzurri 13 points clear with four games remaining.