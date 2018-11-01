Laudrup turned down interim job at Los Blancos

Former Real Madrid player Michael Laudrup's agent said the Dane turned down the chance to coach his former team, as he is not interested in returning to the Santiago Bernabeu "in these circumstances".

Laudrup previously coached in La Liga with Getafe and Real Mallorca.

His agent Bayram Tutumlu told Spanish newspaper Diario AS: "He is not looking for the chance to coach Real, not in these circumstances.

"This is not the right time for such a role, you just need to look at how the situation at the club is at the moment."

Laudrup, meanwhile, told Spanish daily Marca that sacked Real boss Julen Lopetegui was only partially to blame for the club's struggles.

When asked how much of the blame should be put on the former Spain coach, Laudrup said: "Twenty-five per cent and no more. Blame and credit should always be divided between players, coach and management.

"We take the last step and impose style but it is the players who play to win a game.

"I say this from my experience as a player, the coach is never the ultimate culprit."

Real captain Sergio Ramos admitted that the players feel responsible for Lopetegui's sacking, writing on Twitter: "We are aware of our situation and we feel responsible for it.

TIME TO ACT

"But now is not the time to speak, it is time to act, the first step begins today (against Melilla)."

His teammate Toni Kroos seemed to agree, posting on Twitter: "The biggest defeat for players is when the coach has to go.

"Especially in this case because he is a great coach and great person. Thanks Julen!"

Paul Parker, meanwhile, took a jab at Ramos, writing in his Eurosport column: "Everybody in football and outside of football knows that Ramos runs that dressing room.

"How can any manager go into that dressing room, and accept that?

"It doesn't make any sense.

"You are not going there to manage Real Madrid. You are going there to listen to what Ramos is telling you."