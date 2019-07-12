Football

Laurent Koscielny refuses to join Arsenal’s US pre-season tour

Laurent Koscielny. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jul 12, 2019 06:00 am

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel with the squad for their pre-season tour to the United States, the English Premier League club said yesterday.

The 33-year-old French centre-back has one more year on his contract and British media reported that Ligue 1 clubs Bordeaux and Lyon are interested in signing him.

"Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel to the US for our pre-season tour," Arsenal said in a statement.

"We are very disappointed by Laurent's actions, which are against our clear instructions."

Koscielny, who joined Arsenal from French side Lorient in 2010, has made over 350 appearances for the Gunners. - REUTERS

