Lautaro Martinez scores first Inter Milan hat-trick in 6-2 win

Lautaro Martinez's first hat-trick for Inter Milan helped his side crush Crotone 6-2 last night, earning their eighth successive Serie A win and sending Antonio Conte's team top of the standings, two points above AC Milan, who met Benevento this morning (Singapore time).

Crotone took a shock 12th-minute lead through Niccolo Zanellato, but Inter turned the tables with a strike from Martinez and an own goal from Luca Marrone.