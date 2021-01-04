Lautaro Martinez scores first Inter Milan hat-trick in 6-2 win
Lautaro Martinez's first hat-trick for Inter Milan helped his side crush Crotone 6-2 last night, earning their eighth successive Serie A win and sending Antonio Conte's team top of the standings, two points above AC Milan, who met Benevento this morning (Singapore time).
Crotone took a shock 12th-minute lead through Niccolo Zanellato, but Inter turned the tables with a strike from Martinez and an own goal from Luca Marrone.
A Vladimir Golemic penalty then levelled things up once again, but goals from Martinez (two), Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi handed Inter a handsome victory. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now