Lazio humble Roma in derby
Lazio took the Rome Derby spoils with a 3-0 win over AS Roma yesterday morning (Singapore time) that kept them in the race for the Champions League places.
Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile and Danilo Cataldi struck to earn Simone Inzaghi's side a win that lifted them to sixth spot, within three points of fifth-placed Roma, and with a game in hand.
Meanwhile, AC Milan took third place from city rivals Inter Milan as Gennaro Gattuso's men continued their fine run of form with a 1-0 win over Sassuolo, whose defender Pol Lirola scored an own goal. - REUTERS, AFP
