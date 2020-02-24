Lazio stay 2nd as virus affects Serie A

Lazio consolidated their hold on second spot in Serie A after a 3-2 win over Genoa last night, as four other Italian league games were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak that has seen at least 132 confirmed cases and two deaths in northern Italy.

The match between Torino and Parma in Turin was called off yesterday, following earlier postponements of games between third-placed Inter Milan against Sampdoria, Atalanta versus Sassuolo and Hellas Verona against Cagliari.