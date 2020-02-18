Lazio topple Inter Milan to go second

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi warned that his side are ready to fight for their first Serie A title since 2000, after a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Inter Milan.

"We need to stay humble and focused, but I'm sure we will succeed. We have nothing to lose," said Inzaghi.

"We know that Juventus and Inter are two great teams and we will do everything to fight to the end, knowing that it will be very difficult."

In a fiery clash in the Stadio Olimpico, the visitors drew first blood when Ashley Young fired home his first Inter goal on the brink of half-time.

But Lazio drew level through a Ciro Immobile penalty early in the second half, before Sergej Milinkovic-Savic found space in a crowded box to curl in the winner in the 69th minute.

With the win, Lazio moved to second on 56 points, one behind Juventus.

Juve reclaimed pole position, thanks to Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado's goals in their 2-0 home victory over Brescia.