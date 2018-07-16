Lazio's Felipe joins West Ham

West Ham United have signed attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson from Lazio on a four-year contract for a club-record fee, the English Premier League side said yesterday.

The 25-year-old, capped once by Brazil, became manager Manuel Pellegrini's seventh close-season signing with Sky Sports reporting West Ham will pay an initial £35 million (S$63.27m), with the deal potentially rising to £42m.

"West Ham are a club with a lot of tradition, lots of great players have played here, like Bobby Moore, Carlos Tevez and (Paolo) Di Canio," Anderson told the club website.

"They were great players and idols here, and I'm aiming big, who knows, maybe I could hit their heights and be a legend here too."