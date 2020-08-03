Lazio's Golden Boot winner Ciro Immobile equals Serie A scoring record

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile equalled the Serie A scoring record for a single season when he was on target in his side's 3-1 defeat at Napoli in their final game of the season yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 30-year-old Italy international won the Golden Boot after taking his tally to 36 goals, equalling the record set by Gonzalo Higuain for Napoli in the 2015/16 season.

He also finished the season five goals clear of the next leading scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus. Immobile also won the European Golden Shoe for the continent's top scorer this term, overtaking Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's tally of 34 in midweek.

Against Napoli, he equalised from close range at the San Paolo after Fabian Ruiz put the hosts ahead.

Lorenzo Insigne's penalty and Matteo Politano's late goal ensured the Coppa Italia winners ended their campaign in seventh with 62 points, while Lazio finished fourth with 78 points.

Tempers boiled over at the end as Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso and his counterpart Simone Inzaghi were involved in a heated argument.

Gattuso, who had to be restrained as he ranted at another member of the Lazio staff, said: "I went too far, I have to be honest. The match got us all wound up."

Inzaghi said: "It wasn't nice to see, but these things happen. The important thing is that it finishes when the game ends."

Elsewhere, Inter Milan won the battle for second place, after they ended Atalanta's 19-match unbeaten run in all competitions with a 2-0 away win yesterday.

Danilo D'Ambrosio and Ashley Young scored in the opening 20 minutes as Inter finished the season with 82 points, one behind champions Juve who lost their final game 3-1 at AS Roma.

"For us, it has been a very hard and difficult year in all respects, including personal," said Inter coach Antonio Conte.

"There has been a lot of criticism. We won 43 points away from home, we have the best defence, the second-best attack and the fewest defeats.

"The credit goes to the players, to the people who have worked with them in the midst of a thousand difficulties."

CONTE BLASTS INTER

Conte also spoke out against Inter, saying: "I don't think the work of the players and mine has been recognised.