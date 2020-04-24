League to be decided on 'sporting merit' if can't resume: Uefa

Qualification for the next Champions League should be "on sporting merit" if domestic leagues cannot be completed, but countries should "explore all possible options" to finish seasons suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Uefa said yesterday.

"If a domestic competition is prematurely terminated for legitimate reasons... Uefa would require (leagues) to select clubs for the Uefa club competitions 2020/21 based on sporting merit" in the current season, European football's governing body said after a meeting.

That means that, while it remains hopeful that suspended seasons can still somehow be completed, Uefa is now willing to consider "legitimate reasons" to terminate leagues now, with current standings considered final and used as a basis for teams to qualify for the next Champions League and Europa League.

The announcement comes with several countries looking for an early end to their football seasons because of Covid-19 control measures.

Earlier this week, the Dutch football federation announced its intention to call an end to the season due to an extension on mass gatherings until September.