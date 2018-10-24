A-League club offer Bolt professional contract
Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt has been offered a professional contract by Australian A-League outfit the Central Coast Mariners, but a deal is unlikely without an external third party financial contribution, the club said yesterday.
The 32-year-old Jamaican, a passionate football fan, has been on trial at the club since August, as he attempts to make an audacious switch to a second professional sport after one of the most decorated careers in athletics.
"The club can confirm that a contract proposal has been offered by the Central Coast Mariners and negotiations remain ongoing with Usain Bolt and his management regarding his football future," the Mariners said in a statement.
"The Central Coast Mariners want to ensure that Usain Bolt is given every chance possible to fulfil his dream to become a professional football player."
Despite two goals in one pre-season friendly, Bolt has not been overly impressive and manager Mike Mulvey suggested at the weekend that the Jamaican would not on current form be worth a place in his side.
The club said Bolt had made "great progression" in his time with them and they were looking at ways to give him "more individual intensive training and competitive game time" but that it would have to be away from the A-League. - REUTERS
