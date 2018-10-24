A-League club offer Bolt professional contract

Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt has been offered a professional contract by Australian A-League outfit the Central Coast Mariners, but a deal is unlikely without an external third party financial contribution, the club said yesterday.

The 32-year-old Jamaican, a passionate football fan, has been on trial at the club since August, as he attempts to make an audacious switch to a second professional sport after one of the most decorated careers in athletics.

"The club can confirm that a contract proposal has been offered by the Central Coast Mariners and negotiations remain ongoing with Usain Bolt and his management regarding his football future," the Mariners said in a statement.

"The Central Coast Mariners want to ensure that Usain Bolt is given every chance possible to fulfil his dream to become a professional football player."

Despite two goals in one pre-season friendly, Bolt has not been overly impressive and manager Mike Mulvey suggested at the weekend that the Jamaican would not on current form be worth a place in his side.