League Cup final permitted to host 8,000 fans

This month's League Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be allowed to host 8,000 spectators as part of pilot events to pave the way for the return of big crowds to stadiums, the British government said yesterday.

The final will be held at London's Wembley Stadium on April 25. It was due to be played on Feb 28, but was pushed back in the hope that a later date would allow fans to attend.

"The Department of Culture, Media and Sport has given the green light for 8,000 spectators to attend as part of the UK Government's Events Research Programme," City said in a statement.

The trial, to be run at nine events including the FA Cup final and one semi-final, will be used to assess whether large events can be held in closed settings without social distancing.

The FA Cup semi-final between Leicester City and Southampton on April 18 will be allowed to host 4,000 fans, while a crowd of 21,000 will be permitted for the May 15 final. Both matches will be at Wembley.

City moved 17 points clear at the top of the English Premier League with a 2-0 win at Leicester City yesterday morning (Singapore time), thanks to goals from Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus.