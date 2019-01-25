Leckie set to start for Socceroos

Mathew Leckie (left) making his appearance as a substitute in Australia's Round of 16 match against Uzbekistan.

Just before Mathew Leckie was supposed to join up with the Socceroos a month ago, he tore his hamstring and nearly scuppered his chances of playing at the Asian Cup.

The injury was supposed to keep the Hertha Berlin forward out for four to six weeks.

QUARTER-FINAL UNITED ARAB EMIRATES AUSTRALIA

But the 27-year-old has made it back ahead of schedule, thanks to intensive rehabilitation work and his determination to feature in the Socceroos' title defence.

"When we sat down at the start, they said there's always a small chance something could happen or go wrong along the way. But that's always involved in any injury," Leckie told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I said 'I'm ready to take the risk', any chance to play in the Asian Cup I want to, and obviously then (coach Graham Arnold) had to make a decision as well whether he wanted to take the risk with the spot on a player who isn't going to play in the group stage."

The Socceroos sure looked like they needed him in their opening game, a shocking 1-0 loss to Jordan.

But they followed up with victories over Palestine (3-0) and Syria (3-2) to make it to the Round of 16, where they faced Uzbekistan.

With the Uzbeks putting up a disciplined showing in defence, the Socceroos found it tough to break the deadlock. The stage was set for Leckie to make his first appearance in this year's tournament.

He came on in the 68th minute, and nearly made an immediate impact, almost scoring from distance. He also made a solo run into the box for another chance.

The plan was for Leckie to play just 30 minutes, but he managed about an hour as the match remained goalless all the way till extra time.

Leckie then helped seal Australia's passage to the quarter-finals by scoring their fifth penalty to secure a 4-2 shoot-out win.

"I think I brought a bit of energy when I first came on, and on another day would have had a bit of luck and that chance I shot might have gone in," he told The Australian.

"Hamstring was good, I didn't feel it at any point so that was a good sign. I ended up playing 60 (minutes) which wasn't really planned."

FIRST START

Leckie is in line to make his first start in this tournament when they face hosts United Arab Emirates in the quarter-finals tonight.

Arnold is reportedly considering a reshuffle as he will be without midfielder Tom Rogic, who is suspended after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament against Uzbekistan.

Apart from Rogic, Arnold has a full squad to choose from as right-back Josh Risdon and winger Andrew Nabbout have also recovered from their injuries, just in time for the Socceroos to settle an old score.

UAE coach Alberto Zaccheroni masterminded Japan's victory over Australia in the 2011 final and the Socceroos would relish putting one over the Italian tactician.

UAE have not exactly lit up the tournament.

They needed an extra-time winner to see off Kyrgyzstan in the Round of 16.

Tonight's other quarter-final: South Korea v Qatar (8.50pm)