Lee Sharpe: United must start well or Solskjaer will be gone by X'mas

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season as Manchester United manager starts against Chelsea on Aug 11.

Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe believes it is paramount that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side get their season off to a good start if they are to avoid yet another managerial overhaul.

Speaking at a media engagement lunch arranged last Friday by the Singapore Sports Hub, the official venue of the International Champions Cup (ICC), Sharpe, 48, said: "If he (Solskjaer) doesn't get off to a good start with the team, then we could see changes at Old Trafford again by Christmas.

"I don't think he's under massive pressure right now.

"Because I think he will be given more time, as opposed to a more experienced manager.

"From the transfers so far, you can see that he's trying to sign younger British players, rather than foreign signings.

"The idea is perhaps to have a young, British core."

Solskjaer took up the managerial reins permanently in March, after initially replacing Jose Mourinho on an interim basis last December.

In 29 games in charge, the Norwegian has a 55.2 per cent win rate with 16 wins, four draws and nine losses.

Sharpe, who made almost 200 appearances for United from 1988 to 1996 and won an impressive amount of silverware, including three English Premier League titles, two FA Cups, a League Cup and the Cup Winners' Cup, also had a word of advice for Solskjaer - keep wantaway French superstar Paul Pogba.

He believes that United's chances of having a good season would be boosted by holding on to their star midfielder, who racked up 16 goals (eight penalties) and 11 assists last season.

"Keeping Pogba is key," said Sharpe. "He's the only world-class player in the squad and they need to keep him.

CREATES AND SCORES

"What I would do, is buy (N'Golo) Kante from Chelsea and stick him next to Pogba.

"Pogba creates and scores goals for the team.

"The numbers are there to see. I think if you can get in someone who can do the defensive role and free up Pogba, then you'll see the best of him."

Sharpe's words were echoed by midfielder Juan Mata, who told Sky Sports yesterday that Pogba is a "very good guy, very positive, and a good influence for everyone".

He added: "I think he is happy and brings everyone together, but I cannot speak for other people - I speak for myself.

"As a teammate and a friend, I would like him to stay and be happy because he is a very good player for us."