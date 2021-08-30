Leeds earn a point, thanks to Bamford
Patrick Bamford celebrated his England call-up with a late goal as Leeds United came back to draw 1-1 at Burnley in the English Premier League yesterday.
Burnley's Chris Wood scored in the 61st minute against his former club, but Leeds levelled with Bamford's tap-in four minutes from time.
Leeds have two points from their first three games while Burnley had lost their opening two games. - REUTERS
