Football

Leeds earn a point, thanks to Bamford

Aug 30, 2021 06:00 am

Patrick Bamford celebrated his England call-up with a late goal as Leeds United came back to draw 1-1 at Burnley in the English Premier League yesterday.

Burnley's Chris Wood scored in the 61st minute against his former club, but Leeds levelled with Bamford's tap-in four minutes from time.

Leeds have two points from their first three games while Burnley had lost their opening two games. - REUTERS

