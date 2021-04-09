Leeds' manager Bielsa: Man City are full of surprises

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa expects a tough battle at runaway English Premier League leaders Manchester City tomorrow, calling Pep Guardiola's side one "full of surprises."

Bielsa's 11th-placed team have garnered a lot of praise of their own for their free-flowing style on their return to the EPL this season.

However, City present a daunting challenge, not least because Leeds have beaten only one of the top six this season - Leicester City in January.

Leeds and City shared the spoils in their first meeting, a 1-1 draw last October, but that was before Guardiola's team really hit top form.

"The games against teams who have the capacity to have answers or do the unexpected make the games full of surprises," he said at his press conference.

"When I classify Guardiola's team as magical, I wasn't calling him a magician.

"What I was trying to say was that, in the process, he creates so many surprising attacks."

Bielsa said Guardiola is able to do this because his side is packed with talent capable of providing surprises - from Belgian star Kevin de Bruyne to England forward Raheem Sterling.

"Of course, this (surprising attacks) is supported by the quality of his players," he said.

"There is a method which stimulates what they do.

"This is the difficult thing to expect.