Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa relishing Anfield opener

Marcelo Bielsa confirmed yesterday that he was staying with Leeds United for their first season back in the English Premier League after a 16-year-absence.

The Argentinian coach guided Leeds back to the top flight in July but, despite the club saying a new deal was due, an agreement has not been formally announced.

However, speaking ahead of the season opener with Liverpool on Sunday morning (Singapore time), Bielsa confirmed his stay, saying "everything has been sorted".

He added that the trip to Anfield to face Juergen Klopp's champions would be "a very special game", but they will stick to the same style of play.

"We have prepared for this, but we need to show it on the pitch," he said.