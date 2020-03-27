Leeds United players, coaches defer wages so other staff can get paid

Leeds United's players, coaching staff and senior management have voluntarily deferred their wages to ensure the club's 272 full-time and casual staff are paid in the coming months, the English second-tier club said yesterday.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought sport to a virtual standstill worldwide and English football is suspended until at least April 30, with the hiatus hitting the revenue of clubs across the country.

Leeds said the lack of matches, among other things, will cost the club "several million pounds" each month, which led to coach Marcelo Bielsa and his squad deciding collectively to defer wages to keep the club running in "uncertain times".

"My players have demonstrated an incredible sense of unity and togetherness and I'm proud of their actions," Leeds' director of football Victor Orta said in a statement.

"To Marcelo and his staff and all of the players, we thank them for putting our wider team first and taking care of family."

With nine games left, Leeds are top of the Championship.