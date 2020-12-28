Leeds United ride their luck to hold off Burnley

Leeds United eased fears of a relegation battle on their return to the English Premier League as Patrick Bamford's fifth-minute penalty was enough for them to beat Burnley 1-0 yesterday.

Leeds have a nine-point cushion over the drop zone as they rose to 11th, but needed luck on their side as Burnley were controversially denied an equaliser.

In the 17th minute, Ashley Barnes smashed home after Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier fumbled a high ball under pressure from Ben Mee.

Barnes' effort did not count, however, as referee Robert Jones had blown the whistle to award a free-kick to Leeds.

Former player Andy Hinchcliffe said on Sky Sports: "I think that Ben Mee is actually fouled - it's incredible the free-kick goes the way of the Leeds goalkeeper, he just completely misjudges his catch."