Football

Leeds United ride their luck to hold off Burnley

Leeds United ride their luck to hold off Burnley
Bamford (right) with Raphinha. PHOTO: EPA
Dec 28, 2020 06:00 am

Leeds United eased fears of a relegation battle on their return to the English Premier League as Patrick Bamford's fifth-minute penalty was enough for them to beat Burnley 1-0 yesterday.

Leeds have a nine-point cushion over the drop zone as they rose to 11th, but needed luck on their side as Burnley were controversially denied an equaliser.

In the 17th minute, Ashley Barnes smashed home after Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier fumbled a high ball under pressure from Ben Mee.

Barnes' effort did not count, however, as referee Robert Jones had blown the whistle to award a free-kick to Leeds.

Former player Andy Hinchcliffe said on Sky Sports: "I think that Ben Mee is actually fouled - it's incredible the free-kick goes the way of the Leeds goalkeeper, he just completely misjudges his catch."

In last night's other game, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion drew 2-2. - AFP

Manchester City's title challenge gaining momentum
Football

City's title challenge gaining momentum

Related Stories

Carlo Ancelotti praises team spirit as Everton rise to second

Pep Guardiola has something special, says Lionel Messi

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to let Bruno Fernandes take risks

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football