Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford outfoxes Leicester City

Patrick Bamford (far left) scores Leeds United's second goal in a 3-1 win over Leicester City. PHOTO: AFP

Patrick Bamford scored one and created two goals as Leeds United ended Leicester City's seven-match unbeaten run and denied Brendan Rodgers' side a move up to second in the English Premier League with an entertaining 3-1 victory yesterday.

Leeds remain in 12th, while Leicester are third - two points behind Manchester United, who drew 0-0 with Arsenal yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The hosts opened the scoring in the 13th minute when Harvey Barnes exchanged passes with James Maddison before finding the bottom corner. But the lead lasted only two minutes as Bamford set up Stuart Dallas for an equaliser identical to Barnes' opener.

Leeds took the lead with 20 minutes to go when Raphinha's first-time through-ball gave Bamford space to score his 11th goal of the season.

As the Foxes poured forward in search of equaliser, Leeds caught them on the brake with Bamford setting up Jack Harrison to settle the tie. - REUTERS