Legends turn back the clock in all-star charity match in Johor Baru

Deepanraj Ganesan
Jul 01, 2019 06:00 am

Retired football stars such as Rivaldo, Robert Pires, Florent Malouda and David Trezeguet rolled back the years in an All-Star charity match in Johor Baru's Larkin Stadium last night.

Watched by a crowd of 17,210, the French trio of Pires (two goals), Malouda (three) and Trezeguet (two) accounted for seven goals in a 9-5 victory for a Johor Darul Ta'zim selection side featuring Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and Lions captain Hariss Harun.

They defeated a Rest of the World XI which included other legends such as Rivaldo, Bebeto, Edgar Davids and Louis Saha.

Mexico set up s-final with Haiti

