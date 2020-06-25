Football

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers hails Kasper Schmeichel for rescue act

Kasper Schmeichel. PHOTO: AFP
Jun 25, 2020 06:00 am

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers described Kasper Schmeichel as "invaluable" after the goalkeeper saved a penalty to earn the team a point in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 0-0 English Premier League draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Visitors Brighton had the opportunity to take the lead after James Justin had fouled Aaron Connolly in the box, but Schmeichel dived smartly to his right to deny Neal Maupay's effort from the spot.

"Kasper has made a great save from the penalty, he's invaluable," Rodgers told media.

"There is absolutely no doubt that he is one of the top goalkeepers in this league. Just his presence in goal and his leadership.

"He studies penalty takers and puts in the work, and he's so agile. He has been absolutely brilliant in the two games back."

Leicester are third in the EPL with 55 points from 31 games, four points clear of fourth-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

Rodgers' side face Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday, before returning to league action with a match against Everton on July 1. - REUTERS

