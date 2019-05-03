Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has no extra incentive to beat City

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said he has no extra motivation to do his former club Liverpool a favour in the English Premier League title race when his side face Manchester City on Tuesday morning (Singapore time).

Liverpool can return to the top of the table if they beat Newcastle United on Sunday morning, but will only be in pole position to clinch the league title on May 12 if Rodgers' Leicester can claim a point or more at the Etihad Stadium.

Yet the Northern Irishman is focused only on his job at Leicester, but added that his side are good enough to beat any team in the EPL.

"I am employed by Leicester. My focus is on Leicester City. There's no comparison really," Rodgers told a news conference yesterday.

"It's exciting to be involved, but my thoughts are solely with Leicester and doing what we can to get a result.

"We have a plan and a model of work we believe can beat any team. We know we have players who can make that last pass, be incisive and it's about showing quality when we have the ball.

"The players have confidence. They know they can get the result."

Rodgers, who went agonisingly close to winning the league with Liverpool in 2013-14, added: "Liverpool back then were at a different stage. We had young players, loan players. We went from eighth to second in a couple of years, so it's a different dynamic. We deserved to finish second."

Leicester, who beat Arsenal 3-0 in their last league outing, are in contention for a potential Europa League qualification spot, lying three points behind seventh-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Youri Tielemans, on loan from AS Monaco, has contributed three goals and four assists in his 11 league games since arriving in January and Rodgers remains hopeful the midfielder will sign a permanent deal to extend his stay at the end of the campaign.

"He came here in January because he wasn't getting game time," Rodgers said.

"What Leicester have shown him is the opportunity that is here for any player and , in particular, a young player.