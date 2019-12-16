Leicester City must press restart button: Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City must press reset and start again in their pursuit of Liverpool, according to manager Brendan Rodgers, after a nine-game winning run came to an end with a 1-1 draw with Norwich City last Saturday.

The second-placed Foxes are now 10 points behind English Premier League leaders Liverpool and face the Reds at home on Boxing Day after a trip to Manchester City on Saturday.

Leicester paid a heavy price for a poor start as Teemu Pukki - who played with a broken toe - put the Canaries in front before a Tim Krul own goal brought Rodgers' men level seven minutes before the break.

"Norwich started brightly and deservedly went in front, but (in the) second half, we were much better," said Rodgers.

"It just looked like one of those games. It's a point and we need to look forward now.

"The players have been brilliant. When you are on that winning run, you believe you are going to win every game.

"But of course, it does not work like that. We were not 100 per cent on it. We need to set the reset button."

Second-from-bottom Norwich moved to within three points from safety and Daniel Farke will be frustrated his side have not shown this level of defensive discipline on more of their road trips this season.

"It was our best performance of the season, at this moment and with this opponent," said Farke.