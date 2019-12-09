Leicester City win eighth straight match, set new club record

Leicester City set a club record of eight successive top-flight wins after two goals from Jamie Vardy helped them to an impressive 4-1 English Premier League victory at Aston Villa yesterday.

The result left Leicester second in the standings on 38 points from 16 games, eight adrift of runaway leaders Liverpool and six ahead of third-placed champions Manchester City.

Vardy, the EPL's top scorer with 16 goals, bagged a brace, with Kelechi Iheanacho and Jonny Evans also finding the net. Jack Grealish scored for Villa. - REUTERS

YESTERDAY'S OTHER RESULTS