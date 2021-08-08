Leicester lift Community Shield to dampen Grealish's City debut

Jack Grealish came on as a substitute to make his debut for Manchester City after his British record £100 million move from Aston Villa.

COMMUNITY SHIELD LEICESTER CITY MANCHESTER CITY 1 0 (Kelechi Iheanacho 89-pen)

Kelechi Iheanacho scored a late penalty against his old club as FA Cup winners Leicester City beat English Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0 in the Community Shield curtain-raiser to the season on Sunday morning (Aug 8, Singapore time).

The victory was the second in a row at London’s Wembley Stadium for the Foxes, who beat favourites Chelsea by the same scoreline in the FA Cup final in May, but finished fifth in the EPL.

The game seemed set for a penalty shoot-out until second-half substitute Iheanacho went down after a lunge by Nathan Ake in the 89th minute, and then fired into the top corner from the spot.

“I’ve been practising penalties. I missed one last season so I’ve been practising in pre-season. I had just one thing in my mind: Just shoot at an angle and hit it hard, and that’s what I did,” he told ITV television.

Jack Grealish had earlier come off the bench for Manchester City but there was to be no dream debut for the England attacker in his first game as the EPL’s most expensive player and at the scene of July’s Euro 2020 final.

Signed for £100 million (S$188m), Grealish raised a cheer from the City supporters among the 53,000 fans when he was introduced in the 64th minute, but was otherwise frustrated on a wet evening in north-west London.

But City manager Pep Guardiola is pleased with Grealish's debut, saying: “He was really good. Aggressive, going against fullbacks, every time he had the ball he had three players around him. Step by step he will find his best."



Defeat in the annual curtain raiser to the English top-flight season will matter little to City if they can replicate last term’s superb form, which carried them to EPL and League Cup glory.



“I saw many good things today. I don’t think we played badly and I told the guys how proud I am. But in this business you need to win,” Guardiola said.



“We know we will not be at our best but the players will be better next Sunday. That is the process we have to do.”

City were without Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden after the midfielders both suffered injuries at Euro 2020. With several other seniors rested or recovering from injuries, Guardiola fielded an unfamiliar line-up with five academy starlets in his squad and teenagers Sam Edozie and Cole Palmer starting.

“The performance was really really good, especially for this stage of the season and the way we played in the second half,” said the Spaniard.

“In general, given the short preparation time we had, all the loan players, all the academy players have been exceptional.”

Leicester, who suffered a major blow earlier in midweek when French defender Wesley Fofana broke his leg in a friendly, were close to full strength with evergreen striker Jamie Vardy up front.

Vardy, 34, came closest to scoring in the first half when a hooked shot was pushed onto the post by goalkeeper Zack Steffen just before the break.

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel also tipped a dangerously dipping Ilkay Guendogan free-kick over the bar in the seventh minute.

“There was a great feeling coming here today. Every Leicester player, fan, staff member coming here, it was a really special feeling,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers told BBC radio.

“We wanted to take that into the game and keep that feeling going, and thankfully we’ve done that.”

With Guardiola earlier admitting City’s interest in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, it was notable that his team lacked the kind of cutting edge the England captain would surely provide.

Persuading Tottenham to sell for less than their £150 million asking price remains City’s hope, but they might be advised to splash on the evidence of this largely toothless display.

“It depends if it is possible. If it is, we do it, if not we go without a striker,” Guardiola said.

Man City start their EPL season at Tottenham Hotspur on Aug 15 while Leicester are at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers the day before. – AFP, REUTERS