Leicester manager Rodgers hails goalie’s heroics in draw with Burnley

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers showered praise on goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel after his string of fine saves helped the team earn a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the English Premier League yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Danish shotstopper was beaten by Matej Vydra in the fourth minute, but he retained his focus to keep out Chris Wood's effort and James Tarkowski's powerful header either side of Kelechi Iheanacho's equaliser in the first half.

Schmeichel, 34, then produced a superb diving save at the foot of the post off an angled header from Wood, before denying the Burnley striker once again with a fingertip save to ensure his side came away with a point.

"He's been brilliant, there are moments where it looks like it's going to be a goal and he pulls off a save," Rodgers said.

"His concentration and desire to stop the ball going in the net are so good.

"He always produces for us, he's absolutely outstanding when he had to be here. That's why he's one of the top 'keepers at this level."