Leicester like playing against top sides: Klopp

Leicester City may not be the same counter-attacking underdog side that won the English Premier League in 2015/16 but they still enjoy playing the league's big guns, said Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.

The Foxes beat 2016/17 champions Chelsea and reigning champions Manchester City in back-to-back games last December and will be hoping to add Liverpool's scalp to their impressive collection at Anfield tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Said Klopp: "They like playing against the top sides.

"They are not a massive counter-attacking side like they have been in the past but they're still a threat. They don't give you lots of space.

"We expect a very dangerous opponent. They have quality and are a super team.

"I am sure they are not happy with their position.

"They have invested a lot of money in the team.

"They'd have been happy with their position a few years ago, but not after winning the League and playing in the Champions League.

"Jamie Vardy is one of the best strikers in the league.

"He is a big threat."

Leicester manager Claude Puel, meanwhile, agreed that his ninth-placed team enjoy the freedom of playing the EPL's big names.

Following their clash with league leaders Liverpool, the Foxes face in-form Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday before travelling to London for a match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Feb 10.

Said Puel: "The three next games are a fantastic challenge for them.

"We have shown we can perform against good teams, we have won games also against good teams.

"I hope we can continue in this way.

"My players prefer to play against good teams like this and to show their level.

"It's less pressure, they can give their best with freedom.

"In this situation, we can create an upset.

"We know the difficulty, and people outside think we cannot have a chance to win a point, but we are confident because we showed a lot of qualities in the last games against big teams and great teams."

Leicester's recent form doesn't make for good reading, though, having lost their last three matches.

The Midlands club have been behind before 11 minutes were on the clock in each of their last three matches, going on to lose every time - including a shock defeat in the FA Cup by Newport County.

"We have some difficulties to start our games and after we have to chase the game against strong defensive units, then it is always difficult, since the beginning of the season," said Puel.

Leicester's task could made more difficult, with Klopp revealing before training yesterday that defensive colossus Virgil van Dijk could play a part.

He said: "Virgil was a bit ill but he should train today and then we will see.

"Gini (Wijnaldum) trained, Fabinho will train today. Trent (Alexander-Arnold) getting closer and closer but not available."