Leicester sign Portugal fullback

Leicester City have signed Portugal fullback Ricardo Pereira from Porto on a five-year contract, the English Premier League club said.

The 24-year-old, named in Portugal's World Cup squad, has signed for a fee quoted by British media at about £22 million (S$39.8m).

The move will be finalised when international clearance is granted on June 9.

The right-back will be reunited with Leicester manager Claude Puel, his former coach at French club Nice.