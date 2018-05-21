Football

Leicester sign Portugal fullback

May 21, 2018 06:00 am

Leicester City have signed Portugal fullback Ricardo Pereira from Porto on a five-year contract, the English Premier League club said.

The 24-year-old, named in Portugal's World Cup squad, has signed for a fee quoted by British media at about £22 million (S$39.8m).

The move will be finalised when international clearance is granted on June 9.

The right-back will be reunited with Leicester manager Claude Puel, his former coach at French club Nice.

Leicester finished ninth in the recently concluded season. - REUTERS

Mario Balotelli.
Football

Costacurta hails Balotelli return, Mancini vows Italy 'rebirth'

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football