Leicester's Vardy bags last-gasp winner against Sheffield United

A 90th-minute goal from striker Jamie Vardy gave Leicester City a 2-1 win at Sheffield United in the English Premier League yesterday, lifting the Foxes back into the top four.

Vardy raced clear and steered his shot past Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Ayoze Perez had given the Foxes a 24th-minute lead when he powered in a close-range volley, but Oliver McBurnie equalised two minutes later from a corner.