Leon Goretzka grabs Bayern Munich winner against AC Milan

Midfielder Leon Goretzka scored in the dying moments of the first half and Bayern Munich's defence stood tall down the stretch to secure a 1-0 victory over AC Milan at the International Champions Cup yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Right-back Joshua Kimmich found Goretzka with a defence-splitting pass deep into stoppage time and the Germany midfielder coolly slotted the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma to give the club a second win in the exhibition competition.

Milan had their chances in the second half, not least when Patrick Cutrone was put through one-on-one with Sven Ulreich only to be denied by the goalkeeper, but could not find an equaliser on a warm night in Kansas City.

The match was Milan's first since head coach Marco Giampaolo took the helm at the Serie A club, who parted ways with Gennaro Gattuso at the end of last season.

Next up for Bayern Munich is a semi-final clash with Turkey's Fenerbahce on Wednesday morning (Singapore time), while Milan face Portuguese outfit Benfica on Monday.

HOENESS PLANS TO RETIRE

Meanwhile, Uli Hoeness, the long-serving president of Bayern Munich, is planning to retire and hand over his duties to a former adidas chief executive in November, German daily Bild reported yesterday.

Hoeness will not stand for re-election as club president and intends to also quit his role as supervisory board chairman, reported Germany's largest selling newspaper Bild, which has proved credible in the past.

According to the report, Hoeness intends to hand over his duties as president to former adidas CEO Herbert Hainer, who is already a member of the club's supervisory board.