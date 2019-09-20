Leonardo Bonucci: We cannot keep conceding goals from set plays

Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci criticised his side's defending from dead-ball situations, after they blew a two-goal lead yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Italian side were 2-0 up in the Champions League Group D clash at the Wanda Metropolitano via Juan Cuadrado and Blaise Matuidi, but the home side hit back via set-piece goals by Stefan Savic and Hector Herrera - who equalised in the 90th minute.

Juve captain Bonucci told Sky Sport Italia: "It's a pity to concede two goals from set plays.

"We had a great performance, but we've got to be more focused, because this has happened too many times now. Everyone has to concentrate more.

"A side like ours cannot keep conceding this many goals from set plays.

"We got away with it against Napoli and picked up the three points, but tonight we dropped two points and that hurts."