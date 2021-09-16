Leonardo: I don’t see Mbappe leaving

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo is confident Kylian Mbappe will extend his contract with the club at the end of the season.

Real Madrid tried to sign the 22-year-old France striker during the close season, but the Ligue 1 club deemed the offer too low.

"The fact that he's staying, that was the only thing that could happen. We never thought about doing all this without Kylian. We were not happy with the behaviour of Real Madrid," Leonardo told Canal+.

"We were clear about the offer they made. It was not enough from our point of view.

"It was less than what we paid. As for their last offer, it never arrived."

Mbappe, whose PSG deal expires in June next year, has been in good form this season with four goals and two assists in five Ligue 1 matches.